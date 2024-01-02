Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu cuts holiday short, signs N28.7tn 2024 budget into law

President Bola Tinubu has cut short his holiday to sign the N28.7 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into law.Read more

2. New minimum wage coming in 2024 —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured workers that a new minimum wage will be implemented in the new year 2024.Read more

3. APC fires back at PDP over claims of December salary delay

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration neglected to pay December salaries for federal civil servants.Read more

4. Nigeria to revoke more mining licenses in 2024

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Monday the Federal Government would revoke more mining licenses this year.Read more

5. PDP faults Tinubu’s New Year address, demands account of Nigeria’s earnings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address as a harvest of lies and empty promises.Read more

6. Obi charges Nigerian govt to improve economy, security

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, said on Monday the party would adjust to its new role as the country’s main opposition party.Read more

7. Sterling Bank appoints Mayaki to replace Ighodalo as new board chairman

Sterling Bank Limited has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Mr. Olatunji Mayaki assuming the role of Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Asue Ighodalo, effective December 31, 2023.Read more

8. NRC to operate six train trips daily in 2024

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said on Monday the corporation would begin six train trips daily on the Standard Gauge Train across board this year.Read more

9. Two children die in Ogun New Year Day’s accident

Two children died in a lone accident at Isara along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.Read more

10. Multichoice announces 2024 price hike for DSTV, GoTV. 2 other stories and a trivia

Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV, has disclosed plans for a forthcoming price increase across all its African subsidiaries in 2024.Read more

