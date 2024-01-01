Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 2024: Atiku counsels Tinubu’s govt on how to address hardship in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, counseled President Bola Tinubu’s administration on how to address the hardship faced by Nigerians in the coming year.Read more

2. Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, resigns as Rivers Assembly speaker

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has resigned from the position.Read more

3. In New Year message, PDP charges Nigerians to speak out against govt’s unfavorable policies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday charged Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy in the New Year.Read more

4. Army chief to Nigerians: Troops will redouble efforts against terrorists, others in 2024

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Sunday, assured Nigerians that troops in various theatres of operations would redouble their efforts against terrorists and other criminals in the coming year.Read more

5. EFCC invites Buhari’s minister, Umar-Farouq, for questioning over alleged N37bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for questioning over a fraud case involving N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in her ministry through a contractor identified as James Okwete.Read more

6. SERAP writes ICC to investigate Plateau killings

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr Karim A. A. Khan, KC, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC) “to urgently issue a formal ‘preventative statement’ in relation to the ongoing violence, unlawful killings, crimes against children and other violations of international law in Plateau State of Nigeria.”Read more

7. NBS confirms food price hike; Nigeria fines British American Tobacco; Other stories

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest selected Food Prices Watch report for November has disclosed that the prices of beef, rice, beans, onion, tomato, and other selected food items rose sharply in November.Read more

8. Actor Zack Orji slumps, lands in Abuja hospital

Popular Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja after he collapsed at home.Read more

9. Denmark Queen to step down after 52 years reign

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II will step from the throne on January 14 after ruling the Scandinavian nation for 52 years.Read more

10. Arsenal lose to Fulham as Spurs beat wasteful Bournemouth

Arsenal lost yet another chance to go top of the Premier League after they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday.Read more

