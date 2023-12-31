Army chief to Nigerians: Troops will redouble efforts against terrorists, others in 2024

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Sunday, assured Nigerians that troops in various theatres of operations would redouble their efforts against terrorists and other criminals in the coming year.

Lagbaja, who spoke in Channels Television’s special end-of-year programme, “2023: Year of Transition,” stressed that there would be improved security in the country in 2024.

He pointed out that the era of attacks on train facilities or correctional centres in the country has become a thing of the past due to the efforts of the troops.

The COAS said the army authorities would deploy more troops to maintain peace in Plateau and other states in the North-Central.

Gunmen had in coordinated attacks across 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State killed about 200 people and injured scores.

Properties worth several millions of naira were also destroyed in the attacks which took place between Saturday and Monday last week.

Lagbaja said: “I am promising Nigerians that the troops will redouble their efforts and we will expand the frontier of peace and stability across the country in all the geopolitical zones.

“We are working in Benue, and the people are happy with what we are doing in Benue. We are working in Niger, gone are the days when schoolchildren used to be kidnapped en masse in Niger and Kaduna States.

“We cannot get to a point of total security all in 24 hours but we will work gradually at it. I promise Nigerians that in 2024, the situation will improve considerably.

“I have reeled out our plans for 2024 for Plateau State. The troops that we are deploying to Plateau are on their way to Plateau now.

“This night or the first flight tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending more equipment to enhance the efficiency of the troops.”

