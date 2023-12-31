Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Senate passes 2024 budget, raises it by N1.2tr

The Senate on Saturday passed the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion.Read more

2. PLATEAU KILLINGS: Former gov, Jang reinforces call for state police

A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has condemned what he described as the continued attacks and killing of innocent citizens in Plateau communities by gunmen.Read more

3. Tinubu resolute in ending reign of terror in South-East by self-serving criminals —Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to do everything to end the ‘reign of terror’ in Nigeria’s South-East fueled by those he called self-serving criminals taking advantage of the security situation to foster their political agenda.Read more

4. Senate approves Tinubu’s request for $7.8bn, €100m loans

The Senate on Saturday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $ 7.8 billion and €100 million from multilateral lenders.Read more

5. Naira closes 2023 at N907.11/$1, sheds N435 since floating

The naira recovered from the N1,043.09/$1 recorded on Thursday, December 28, 2023 to close the year at N907.11/$1 on Friday December 29, 2023 the last official trading day at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window.Read more

6. PDP, APC trade words over Tinubu’s failure to visit scenes of Plateau

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded words over the failure of President Bola Tinubu to personally visit scenes of the Christmas Eve killings by gunmen in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State.Read more

7. PLATEAU: Overzealous security agents turning victims to suspects —Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has alleged that some overzealous security agents are turning victims of attacks in communities in the state into victims.Read more

8. Like Senate, Reps pass N28.7tr 2024 budget

The House of Representatives on Saturday passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N28.7 trillion.Read more

9. EPL: Man Utd beaten by Forest after Chelsea overcome Luton in thriller

Manchester United were stunned by Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in a Premier League encounter on Saturday night.Read more

10. Police arrests three for cyberstalking, threat to life in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons including two women for alleged cyberstalking and threat to life in the state.Read more

