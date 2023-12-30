JUST IN: Senate passes 2024 budget, raises it by N1.2tr

The Senate on Saturday passed the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion.

This followed the adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, at the plenary in Abuja.

The budget, was thereafter, passed for third reading.

President Bola Tinubu on November 29 presented the 2024 budget estimate of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The budget passed by the Senate was N1.2 trillion higher than the bill presented by the president.

In his remark, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the bill would be transmitted to the President for assent.

