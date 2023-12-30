Like Senate, Reps pass N28.7tr 2024 budget

The House of Representatives on Saturday passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N28.7 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Appropriation presented by its chairman, Abubakar Bitchi, in Abuja.

The Senate had earlier on Saturday passed the budget after raising it by N1.2 trillion.

President Bola Tinubu on November 29 presented the 2024 budget estimate of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who read the breakdown of the report, said the National Judicial Council (NJC) has the highest allocation of N341.626 billion under statutory transfer.

He said the sum of N1.743 trillion was set aside for statutory transfers and N8.2 trillion for debt servicing.

The sum of N8.769 trillion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N9.9 trillion for capital spending.

