News
Like Senate, Reps pass N28.7tr 2024 budget
The House of Representatives on Saturday passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N28.7 trillion.
This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Appropriation presented by its chairman, Abubakar Bitchi, in Abuja.
The Senate had earlier on Saturday passed the budget after raising it by N1.2 trillion.
President Bola Tinubu on November 29 presented the 2024 budget estimate of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.
The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who read the breakdown of the report, said the National Judicial Council (NJC) has the highest allocation of N341.626 billion under statutory transfer.
He said the sum of N1.743 trillion was set aside for statutory transfers and N8.2 trillion for debt servicing.
The sum of N8.769 trillion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N9.9 trillion for capital spending.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...