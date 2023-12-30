Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 30, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Edo Speaker explains why budget for dep gov Shaibu’s office was sliced to N354m
The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has explained that the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, got only N354m allocation in the 2024 budget because he, Shaibu, will be preoccupied with his governorship ambition next year and won’t be able to do much official work.Read more
2. APGA chieftain, Ogbonna, switches to APC in Abia
A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, has switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
3. NGX: Equities market ends 2023 positively as investors make N148bn
The Nigerian capital market ended the year 2023 trading with a 0.36% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Friday.Read more
4. Nigeria’s military authorities claim troops killed 6,880 terrorists, others in 2023
The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday that troops in various theatres of operations across the country killed 6,880 terrorists and other criminals in the outgoing year.Read more
5. INSECURITY: Bizman wants 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, 12 DSS operatives for five-day visit to S’East
An Igbo businessman and politician, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, from Anambra State, has requested for 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 DSS to secure him during this yuletide season.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 29, 2023
6. Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra politician, Chris Uba, two policemen, two others killed
The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that two policemen and two others were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the erstwhile Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba.Read more.
7. Police sets up special squad to tackle insecurity in Plateau
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a special intervention squad to tackle security challenges in Plateau State.Read more
8. NBS in latest report confirms prices of food going up
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest selected Food Prices Watch report for November has disclosed that the prices of beef, rice, beans, onion, tomato, and other selected food items rose sharply in November.Read more
9. OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad
Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has announced the final squad to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more
10. Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has extended his contract with the team through June 2026.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...