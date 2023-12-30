Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Edo Speaker explains why budget for dep gov Shaibu’s office was sliced to N354m

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has explained that the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, got only N354m allocation in the 2024 budget because he, Shaibu, will be preoccupied with his governorship ambition next year and won’t be able to do much official work.Read more

2. APGA chieftain, Ogbonna, switches to APC in Abia

A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, has switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

3. NGX: Equities market ends 2023 positively as investors make N148bn

The Nigerian capital market ended the year 2023 trading with a 0.36% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Friday.Read more

4. Nigeria’s military authorities claim troops killed 6,880 terrorists, others in 2023

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday that troops in various theatres of operations across the country killed 6,880 terrorists and other criminals in the outgoing year.Read more

5. INSECURITY: Bizman wants 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, 12 DSS operatives for five-day visit to S’East

An Igbo businessman and politician, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, from Anambra State, has requested for 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 DSS to secure him during this yuletide season.Read more

6. Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra politician, Chris Uba, two policemen, two others killed

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that two policemen and two others were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the erstwhile Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba.Read more.

7. Police sets up special squad to tackle insecurity in Plateau

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a special intervention squad to tackle security challenges in Plateau State.Read more

8. NBS in latest report confirms prices of food going up

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest selected Food Prices Watch report for November has disclosed that the prices of beef, rice, beans, onion, tomato, and other selected food items rose sharply in November.Read more

9. OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has announced the final squad to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

10. Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has extended his contract with the team through June 2026.Read more

