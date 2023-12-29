INSECURITY: Bizman wants 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, 12 DSS operatives for five-day visit to S’East

An Igbo businessman and politician, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, from Anambra State, has requested for 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 DSS to secure him during this yuletide season.

Ukachukwu applied for the heavy security to enable him go to his Osumenyi home town in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State to perform some functions in early January 2024

Ukachukwu, who recently married Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, made the requests in separate letters to heads of security agencies in the state, adding that he would need the security operatives because of insecurity in the area.

According to the letters he signed, Ukachukwu said he would need 16 soldiers, 20 police officers and 12 operatives from the Department of State Service, DSS, to perform the functions he had lined up in the state during the period.

In one of the letters addressed to the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Ukachukwu said: “I humbly write to request for 16 Army security personnel to provide security for me during my program /activities in Anambra State and beyond, scheduled to commence on January 6th to 10th of January 2024, respectively, taken cognizance of security challenges in my home town of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

“The activities are as follows: On the 6th is my arrival and inspection of my personal road project at Osumenyi; on the 7th, the dedication of our village Church which my family rehabilitated and funded; on the 8th of January I will be performing the traditional mandatory rites for my marriage with my wife in her home town at Akaokwa.

“9th will be the dedication of another Church we built. On the 10th, other activities I have in the East.

“I graciously hope my request will be given a favourable consideration and approval.”

