The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that two policemen and two others were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the erstwhile Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba.

The Police, which stated that the incident happened at Uga junction, which is Uba’s hometown, further disclosed that the slain policemen were from the Enugu State Command of the police.

According to reports, Uba’s convoy ran into the gunmen at Uga junction in Aguata Local Government Area, leading to a gun battle between them and the police.

Uba was said to have been able to escape because his car was bulletproof. And it was during the shooting that four persons, including two policemen, were killed.

It was also learnt that the gunmen aimed to kidnap the politician, but did not succeed and it was not clear if the gunmen succeeded in kidnapping anybody in the convoy.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Friday, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, said: “The command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring state and killed two police personnel on 28th December 2023.

“The gang, which was disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission, were jolted on seeing two armed police officers approaching their direction.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra politician, Chris Uba, two policemen, two others killed

“They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“Police-led Mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas celebrations, promptly responded to the scene.

“It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel.”

Ikenga further stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has called on the police not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State command, but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

“The CP has condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain.

“He has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel”, Ikenga said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now