Truck crushes woman to death in Ogun

A woman, whose identity is yet to be identified, has been crushed to death by a truck at Dalemo-Ota, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in a statement on Friday, said the woman was standing by the roadside when she was crushed by the truck.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, stated that “the crash occurred at about 2300hrs late hours of Thursday night.” The truck is marked XA354WDP.”

Okpe, who further stated that a total of two persons were involved in the accident, one adult male and one adult female, attributed the accident to excessive speed and mechanical fault. The female adult was recorded dead from the crash.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed and mechanical fault (break failure) of the truck, which later hit a female adult standing by the roadside and she died on the spot”, Okpe said.

According to her, the body of the woman had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue.

Okpe said the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, who urged drivers to always conduct routine checks on their vehicles and ensure the braking systems are effective before putting them on the road, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

