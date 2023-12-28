Siblings drown in Lagos beach on Christmas Day

Two brothers drowned at Ibeshe Beach in Lagos on Christmas Day.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists on Thursday in Lagos that someone reported the incident to the police.

He said the incident happened at about 6: 00 p.m., on Christmas Day while the brothers were swimming with their friends at the beach.

Hundeyin said the brothers with the surname Adegboyega lived with their family in the Festac area of the state.

According to him, the siblings are aged 26 and 23.

He said: “Efforts by friends and local divers to rescue the brothers proved abortive after which the incident was reported to the police.

“The family of the deceased had been informed of the incident.”

