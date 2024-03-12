5 Luxury Things to Do in Victoria Island, Lagos

Planning to visit Lagos? If you’re looking to give your trip a touch of the high life, then swinging by Victoria Island must be on your to-do list. This upscale neighbourhood is home to the city’s finest restaurants, bars, and hotels, and is equally as popular with luxury travellers as it is with affluent locals.

So when you’re not exploring the Nike Art Gallery or the unmissable Kalakuta Republic Museum, be sure to direct yourself towards this waterfront part of the city. Below, we’ll outline five of the best things to do in Victoria Island.

Explore the Private Beaches

Is there anything better than a day at the beach? Yes, a day at a private beach. There are a couple in Victoria Island popular with locals and visitors. First up is Oniru, an exclusive beach that offers a wide range of water-based activities, including water skiing and boat trips. You can even take a horse ride along the sand before settling into a delicious grilled lunch. Upgrade your experience by renting a beach hut for the ultimate private beach day.

Tarkwa Bay is another good option. This beach is only accessible by boat, but the extra effort is worth it. Far from the hustle and bustle of Lagos, it offers a deeply relaxing, tranquil day out.

Visit the Federal Palace Hotel

Looking for an exciting way to spend an evening while also taking a walk through history? Then swing by the magnificent Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, a 5-star resort that offers a luxury experience right in the heart of Victoria Island. This landmark establishment was the setting for the signing of Nigeria’s Declaration of Independence back in 1960, and the boardroom in which that famous document was signed is still open to the public; today, It forms part of the hotel’s casino, which is regarded as the best in the country and offers a wide range of table games, including poker. While the casino is open to everyone, players are expected to be familiar with the game, so look at playing online to brush up on your skills before you visit if you intend to play. Look for sites that have Texas Hold’em poker since that’s the chosen variant of the house. Alternatively, you can try one of the 100+ on-site slot games or play blackjack or American roulette. Visitors can also pay to access the hotel’s luxury outdoor pool.

Enjoy a Rooftop Dinner at Cubana

Cubana is Victoria Island’s place to see and be seen. A trendy, exclusive establishment, its doors are open day and night, making it an ideal place to visit regardless of the mood that you’re in. For the best experience, look at visiting during the late evening. Cubana has a rooftop restaurant that offers the best views in the city, and once you’re done you can hit Club Pablo, the on-site club, for a night of drinks and dancing. Note that this is one of the most upscale spots in the city, so dress accordingly.

Spend an Afternoon at EbonyLife Place

EbonyLife offers everything a visitor would need to have an enjoyable, luxurious afternoon in Lagos. You can visit an up-end cinema, have drinks at the rooftop bar, enjoy a fine meal at a restaurant, and shop in its boutique stores, all from one aesthetically pleasing location.

Relax at the Spa

Tired of exploring? Then rejuvenate your weary body by stopping by Apples & Oranges Total Body Spa. This spa, located in Victoria Island, is probably the best in the city and offers a wide variety of treatments depending on your needs. They’re well-trained in all kinds of massages and spa treatments, and we promise that you’ll leave feeling much more relaxed than you did when you arrived. You can visit at any time and be sure to have a first-class experience, but we particularly recommend visiting after your flight if you’re travelling from far away. It’ll be the ideal way to start your trip.

