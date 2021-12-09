Victoria Island on lockdown as Buhari graces Akande’s book launch in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Lagos State on Thursday for the book launch and presentation of the former APC interim chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

Ripples Nigeria gathered the book is titled: “My Participations.”

A statement by Mr Tunde Rahman, the spokesman to APC Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday named the President as the Special Guest of Honour, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chief Host and Tinubu as the Guest of Honour.

The event, scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, will inevitably lead to traffic gridlock within the environs due to the cordoning of the roads in anticipation of Buhari’s arrival and exit.

Furthermore, a statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday said the state government would be diverting Traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection inwards Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotel) from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday 9th December 2021.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the route would be temporarily unavailable for motorists to ply, assuring that alternative routes had been mapped out to ease traffic flow within and around the designated route.

He stated that motorists would be diverted to Adeola Odeku via Akin Adesola, adding that motorists would also be diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa as Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IBM would be closed off to vehicular movement.

“Alternately, Ozumba Mbadiwe will be accessible for motorists to link their destinations as traffic from Ozumba Mbadiwe inbound Adetokunbo Ademola will be diverted to Ajose Adeogun, Sanusi Fafunwa or redirected back to Civic Events Centre axis to continue their journey,” he said.

The Commissioner reiterated that all feeder roads leading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku intersection as well as those leading to Eko Hotel from Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout would be temporarily closed to traffic from early hours of the stated date.

He assured motorists that signages would be mounted along the routes to guide movements.

