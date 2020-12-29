Amotekun rescues Ekiti businessman kidnapped on Christmas day

An Ekiti businessman kidnapped on Christmas day in Oye Local Government Area of the state has been rescued by Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun corps in Kwara state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Mr Ajayi was kidnapped alongside his cousin, Oluwaseun Fatile on Friday but Amotekun corps rescued Fatile from the gunmen same day.

Mr Ajayi was said to have been rescued in a forest in Isapa community of Kwara state at about 3pm on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, the Amotekun Corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (rtd) said the victim was rescued from the kidnappers after serious hot chase.

According to the Ekiti businessman “Immediately the incident happened on Friday, our men were on ground and that was how we were able to rescue his cousin from the gunmen.

Read also: Gunmen abduct businessman, set police van on fire in Kano

“We were on their trail since that day in the forest and when they sense we were close on them, he was abandoned in a forest at Isapa in Kwara state and they fled.

Komolafe denied payment of any ransom to secure the release of the victim, saying, ”we did what is required of us since Friday and we were successful this afternoon (Monday) when he was left alone.”

Recounting his ordeal, the victim said his abductors forced him to trek in the forest bare footed for 3 days on empty stomach.

Ajayi said, “You know I was kidnapped at about 6pm along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road and I was matched through the forest since the time I was kidnapped till around 2am on Saturday before we stopped to relax. We were on the move all through and they did not give me any food to eat. They even threatened to match me to Zamfara if I did not do anything they ask me to do.

“They were six in number and it was only one of them that could barely speak in English language, others speak Hausa language.”

Join the conversation

Opinions