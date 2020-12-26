Unknown gunmen abduct two as Amotekun, police rescue one in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Friday, abducted two travellers on the Isan-Iludun-Ekiti highway in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the victims identified as Happiness and Oluwaseun were traveling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at around 6pm when the gunmen ambushed them and opened fire on their Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

It was however, gathered that Oluwaseun was immediately rescued by the Amotekun corps and the police during a gun battle with the gunmen, while Happiness was dragged into the bush.

On confirming the mishap to journalists on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, the Amotekun Corps Commander in the state, retired Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, said another would-be victim was rescued by the corps.

According to him, the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps and the police command in the state jointly engaged the gunmen before one of the travellers was rescued, adding that the kidnappers were suspected herdsmen.

He said: “We actually got a distress call from the people of the area on Friday that some persons were abducted on the Iludun-Ekiti Road and quickly, we dashed down and were able to rescue one person from the kidnappers after my men gave them serious manhunt in the bush.

“According to information made available to us, the victims were ambushed at a bad spot and when they were trying to make a detour to escape, another set of gunmen came out from the bush from behind them and started shooting at the vehicle from both ends.

“In their wisdom, the victims hurriedly opened the vehicle and ran into the bush in different directions.

“They were pursued by the gunmen and abducted but we were able to rescue one of them.

“Sensing danger from the Amotekun Corps, the kidnappers abandoned one of the victims and we have been in the bush with other security agents since Friday trying to rescue the other person.”

Komolafe called on residents of Ekiti State not to panic as Amotekun men, in collaboration with other security agents, would ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victim and also intensify surveillance on all highways to guarantee safety of travellers.

Also confirming the incident, The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, has appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest Police Station for prompt action.

