Police arrests two ex-convicts for alleged armed robbery in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested two ex-convicts for alleged armed robbery at Elelenwo community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the suspects and their fleeing gang members had been terrorising the community for years.

She added that the suspects had been on the police watch list for some time following several complaints of deadly attacks by the gang on residents of the community.

Iringe-Koko said: “The latest complaint was made on December 1 by a victim who was robbed of his valuables making the police to conduct stop-and-search operations, surveillance, and regular patrols in the community.

“The operation eventually led to the arrest of a 27-year-old who claimed to be a bus conductor and was recently released from a correctional centre.

“The suspect had a locally-made pistol on him when he was arrested and he confessed to be working for a 22-year-old robbery gang leader.

“The suspect said his duty in the gang was the peddling of drugs and servicing of guns for gang members.

“The investigation led the operatives to a seven-room brothel owned by the gang leader and used as a hideout and launch pad for robberies.

“The gang leader was arrested on December 10 at Green City Estate in Elelenwo, amidst jubilation by already traumatised residents.

“Items recovered from the suspect include an iPhone XX; packs of marijuana, POS machines, and locally-made pistols.

“He confessed to running the brothel as a facade for his criminal activities.

“Further investigation showed that he was involved in an earlier robbery and murder case and was recently released from a correctional centre.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now