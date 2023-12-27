Police seeks information over murder of journalist in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has called on the general public to give information concerning the killings in Edo State, which has also incidentally claimed the life of a staff member of Independent Television and Radio, Benin City, identified as Hillary Odia.

Odia was reportedly shot dead on Christmas eve at a drinking joint near Esigie Police Station in the heart of Benin City.

The Command made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor.

The Police noted that it was sincerely and vigorously fighting the crime and wished to end it for the state to be peaceful for all.

The Police revealed that it has lost one of its personnel on December 24 during a fight against some secret cult members in the Ugbowo axis of Benin city.

The statement read in part: “Nevertheless, a sizable number of arrests of the secret cult members of various cult groups have been made in different locations in the state and will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“In view of the above, Mr. Mohammed Dankwara, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, appeals to the people of Edo State to remain calm and go about with their Christmas celebrations.

“He, however, solicits the citizens’ participation in giving out information to the Police, as modern and civilise policing entail citizenship and community policing.”

