37 persons killed as explosion rock illegal refinery in Rivers

An explosion that rocked an illegal refinery in a community in Rivers State has killed 37 persons.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in the Ibaa community, in Rivers State, according to reports on Tuesday.

“Thirty-five people were caught in the fire. Two people who were lucky to escape also died this morning in the hospital.

“Relatives had identified some of the victims and taken them for burial,” Rufus Welekem, the head of security in the community said.

According to reports, a witness saw the charred remains of 15 people in an open space surrounded by burnt palm trees and a motorbike.

Illegal oil refining involves siphoning off crude oil from pipelines and redirecting it into tanks, generally in bushes and forests, where the crude oil is boiled at high temperatures to turn it into different petroleum products.

Ripples Nigeria reports that in recent times, illegal oil refining has resulted in severe fatal accidents.

In April 2022, many people were killed when an explosion rocked an illegal crude oil refinery in Abaezi forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Also in March this year, at least 12 people were confirmed dead following an oil pipeline explosion from an illegal oil bunkering site in the Rumuekpe community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

