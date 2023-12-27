Politics
Govt to go after those mopping up naira, causing Nigerians pains —Senate leader
Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, says the Federal Government would go after economic saboteurs who have made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians from next year.
Bamidele who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State on Tuesday, also said all federal lawmakers would have to cut short their holidays to ensure speedy passage of the 2024 appropriations bill since the National Assembly would pass the 2024 appropriations bill on December 30, to sustain the January-December budget cycle.
“The the Federal Government will, from next year, go after economic saboteurs, who are making life difficult and unbearable for Nigerians,” Bamidele said.
“The Federal Government will charge, prosecute and punish them for their acts of economic sabotage.
“All these will take place next year. In the long run, those who mopped up the Naira and Dollars from the markets will face the consequences of their actions. Those who mopped up the Dollars to keep commodity prices high will definitely not escape justice.
“Those who are speculating are also on the watch list of the federal government. At some points, the federal government will have to go after them,” the Senate leader insisted.
