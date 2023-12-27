INEC retires four directors from service

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed four of its directors to proceed on terminal leave.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said this was in line with the Federal Government’s policy on the retirement of directors with eight years or more of service from the public sector.

Olumekun said: “As per this directive, four Directors of the commission will proceed on terminal leave.

“Two of them serve as heads of departments at the national headquarters, while the other two are deployed as administrative secretaries in our state offices.

“However, it is important to note that clinical officers in the medical cadre are exempted from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31, dated September 7.”

