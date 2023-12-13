PDP informs INEC on vacant 25 seats in Rivers Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has formally informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the 25 vacant seats in the Rivers House of Assembly.

27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

However, two lawmakers had since returned to the PDP.

The party’s leaders, thereafter, asked INEC to declare the seats vacant over the lawmakers’ switch to the ruling party.

The PDP on Tuesday directed the speaker of the Assembly, Edison Ehie, to declare the defectors’ seats vacant immediately.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party asked the commission to conduct elections in the affected constituencies.

The statement read: “That the party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action.

“That the party officially demand that INEC should within the Constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

