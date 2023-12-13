(Video) Rivers Assembly demolished, Gov Fubara presents N800bn 2024 budget to 5 lawmakers at govt house

The political crisis in Rivers State has taken another twist as reports have it that the State House of Assembly Complex has been demolished.

The State Government carried out the demolition of the complex.

Bulldozers had arrived at the Complex around 6am on Wednesday and began the demolition exercise about two months after fire gutted a part of the complex.

The State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, presented the N800bn 2024 budget estimates to Edison Ehie-led group at the Government House the same moment the demolition was carried out.

Only five lawmakers loyal to the speaker were present at the budget presentation.

The Ehie group was recognised by the court as the authentic Speaker of the House.

The presentation of the budget was held at a hall in the Government House due to the “renovation” work at the state assembly complex which started Wednesday morning.

Recall that on Monday, 27 members of the State House of Assembly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 27 members were said to be loyal to Martins Amaewhule, who is an ally of Nyesom Wike, a former governor of the state till May 29, 2023.

The defection of the lawmakers was said to be a direct response to a mass exodus of some grassroot politicians from the APC and Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the PDP last weekend.

Fubara and Wike had been in a running battle over who would have full control of the political structure of the state.

