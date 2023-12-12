Suspected militants kill four soldiers, abduct two foreigners in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be militants on Tuesday morning killed four soldiers in an ambush attack along the Ahoada/Abua East-West Road in Rivers State.

The soldiers were in a convoy accompanying some expatriate workers with Daewoo Engineering and Company heading to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The hoodlums also killed the drivers of the vehicles and kidnapped two foreigners attached to the company.

An eyewitness told journalists the attackers trailed the victims to the busy highway and opened fire on them.

The Nigerian Army has since confirmed the killing of the soldiers.

The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Division Major Jonah Danjuma, said in a statement on Tuesday evening, said the victims were attached to the 5 Battalion.

The statement read: “Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants, at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan Road. Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action, with two other oil workers unaccounted for.

“The suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using the Orashi River. Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam strongly condemned this unwarranted attack while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers.”

