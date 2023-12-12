News
Lagos gets new police commissioner
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of Fayoade Adegoke to Lagos as the new commissioner of police.
He will replace Idowu Owohunwa who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The Force Secretary, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, confirmed the development in a signal on Tuesday.
Before his new posting, Adegoke was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
He was later sent for a course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos, Plateau, where he graduated among 96 distinguished Nigerians as Executive Course 45.
