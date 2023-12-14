Politics
Aiyedatiwa make broadcast as gov, says ‘well-being of a man is in the hands of God’
For the first time since taking office, acting governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, addressed the people of Ondo State, urging them to recommit to the state’s growth and unity.
The administration has “recovered,” according to Aiyedatiwa, who assumed leadership after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s medical vacation. He described the current political climate as a “temporary delay.”
Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged the difficulties the state was facing as a result of Akeredolu’s health issues in a statewide broadcast.
He said that the “intrigues” surrounding the problem were “avoidable distractions” and urged cooperation in the pursuit of solutions.
“It is not for us as humans to question God but to pray for His mercies upon our lives,” he said. “We must acknowledge that the key to the well-being of a man is in the hands of God.”
Read Also: Labour leaders kick against HoS’ plans to limit tenure of officers
Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, APC Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Pa Reuben Fasoranti for their role in maintaining peace and stability during the period of uncertainty.
The acting governor pledged to continue the legacy of Governor Akeredolu and deliver on the promises made to the people of Ondo. He also appealed to the state government officials and citizens to work together in this endeavour.
He said, “We must acknowledge that the key to the well-being of a man is in the hands of God. It is not for us as humans to question God but to pray for His mercies upon our lives.
“It is in this regard that we admit with all sense of responsibility that the intrigues that ensued due to Mr Governor’s health challenges were indeed avoidable distractions.
“We ought to have done better to keep giving Ondo State the seamless and solid governance which Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had established in the state in the last six-and-a-half years.”
He further explained that “It is on record that we all sailed through the unnecessary and avoidable weather together. We won together. We are all one large family.
“We are one great people with one focus: to make our state greater than it is today. At a personal level, I am confident that our democracy would be further enriched by the hard lessons learnt from this episode.
“Yesterday is already behind us. This is the time to carry aloft, with love and affection for one another, the laudable vision and mission of the Governor for the State.
“I appeal to every member of the government of Ondo state for your genuine support, cooperation and dedication.”
