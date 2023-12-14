Labour leaders kick against HoS’ plans to limit tenure of officers

Leaders of organised Labour in Nigeria’s public sector have kicked against a proposed plan by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS) to limit the tenure of union officers to two terms of four years each.

According to the union leaders, the circular containing the plan is not only illegal, but a nullity.

General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and Vice President Public Service International, PSI, Prince Peters Adeyemi, who reacted to the proposal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, described the plans as a toxic aberration and an interference in the internal affairs of trade unions, contrary to known laws and international standards.

“It is inconsistent with relevant trade union laws and a violation of the provisions in the federal government approved constitutions of industrial unions,” he said.

“The circular is a nullity and cannot stand the text of time. The office of the HoS is usurping the functions of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. The HoS is overstepping her bounds.”

On his part, the President of Amalgamated Union of Public Cooperation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, (AUPCTRE), Benjamin Anthony, noted that the circular was smuggled in because during the discussing of the Public Service Rule, PSR with Labour at Public Service Institute nothing like that was discussed.

“The circular violates the provisions of ILO’s Convention 87 which guarantees the freedom of association and protection of the rights to organize for workers and employers.

“It is also enshrined in section 40 of the 1999 constitution. Articles 1, 2, 3, and 4 among others of Convention 87 guarantee the right of workers and employers to exercise these rights without interference from the government,” he said.

