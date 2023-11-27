Gov Yusuf appoints new Head of service in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Musa as the state’s new Head of Civil Service.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Bature Dawakin Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kano.

The appointment followed the recent resignation of the former head of service, Alhaji Usman Bala Mni.

Mni was retained by the present administration in May.

“The governor urged the new head of civil service to discharge his responsibility within the confines of the civil service rules and regulations,” the statement read.

