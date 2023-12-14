FEATURE: Borno residents cry out over abandoned road project

When officials of the Natalia Construction Limited deployed their equipment to site at Ngomari community in Jere Local Government of Area, of Borno State in January 2022, residents hoped for a tarred road. But that didn’t happen.

The road project was started in January but construction works stopped in February, leaving the road abandoned without work on it.

Ngomari is an old settlement in Borno’s Jere Local Government Area and one of the most densely populated communities in the state.

Like many other parts of the LGA, Ngomari lacks several basic amenities such as road networks, drainages and schools. This leaves the community usually dirty, stinking and flooded during rainy seasons, raising serious public health concerns.

In December 2021, The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) approved the award of Construction of Road and Drainage at Ngomari Jere Federal constituency to Natalia Construction Limited, with the sum of N99.5 million Approved. However, years later, the Ngomari Road and Drainage project remains incomplete, abandoned causing significant frustration and inconvenience for the residents.

Moreover, from the indication on the award letter obtained by UDEME, it was expected that the project would be completed within six months (31st December. 2021 to expire on the 30th June, 2022).

The project was initiated by Hon. Ahmed Satomi representing Jere federal constituency.

Bukar Abba, a 60-year-old, community elder, explained how the abandoned road and drainage project have destroyed property, and caused high rate of sickness in the community.

SPECIAL REPORT: How N1.8bn abandoned road project in Ekiti contributes to food insecurity

“This abandoned road and drainage have also caused sickness. When it rains, water enters our houses and destroys our property because the drainage is not complete to allow free flow, and for the road,nothing has been done on it, water will now accumulate on the road, and the environment will generate mosquitoes, and pollution. Which makes many to fall sick”, he said.

“This road project could have been a solution to the problem we have been facing in our community, it’s the road that connects our community to other neighboring communities”, Mr Abba added.

During a recent visit, this reporter noticed that the road project had not commenced and only a small part of the drainage had been done.

Abandoned project causing loss of property

Speaking on the project Hassan Karuba a 45-year-old resident expressed dismay at the non-completion of the project which according to him has made him lose property.

“I have lost properties from this unfinished road and drainage. Last month, we had heavy rain fall, and the drainage was full with water which entered into my house.”

Muhammed Nasir, a 35-year-old resident, also shared a distressing experience he had on the road.

“ just some days back, I had a major problem with my car, I could not enter the community with my car when it rained, because the road will not be motorable. The bad date of the road normally make the Keke NAPEP (commercial tricycle) drivers to drop passengers afar from their normal place,” he said.

As the community eagerly anticipates the completion of the abandoned road and drainage, frustration and concern have begun to permeate the air. The project, which initially promised improved development and enhanced connectivity, now finds itself mired in delays and uncertainty.

By Imran Ridwan

