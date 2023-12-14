Nigerian govt explains how police reforms will boost economy

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the minister of state for police affairs, has emphasised the necessity of reforming the Nigeria Police Force in order to improve security and attract prospective investments and economic growth.

In order to do this, the minister stated during a visit to the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was working nonstop to enact comprehensive and efficient police reforms that would bring the Nigeria Police Force up to date.

A reform committee, according to her , had been constituted to work on 18 key targets that would modernize the Nigeria Police Force, as well as pave the way for a better retirement life for personnel.

She said, “”I’m sure you may all be aware we have had eight reform papers since 1999 but none has been implemented to a satisfactory level.

“But we have to at this point, put our heads together, spoke with one voice, to be very clear about our priorities. Looking at the low hanging fruits, the reform will happen across every area of our operations.”

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu set up a constitutional review committee to carry out “comprehensive” police reforms.

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, announced the development while speaking to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the Nigeria police council chaired by Tinubu.

The council at the meeting confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive inspector-general of police (IGP).

“The confirmation of the IGP prompted further discussion on the Nigeria Police Force and the president has formed a special committee to look at all the gaps in Nigeria’s 1999 constitution with a view to bring harmony and synergy, closing technology and manpower to the Nigerian police force,” Mohammed said.

“The committee comprises the minister of police affairs, NSA, chairman of PSC, and the chairman of the NGF. They will work together with a view to make sure that the Nigeria Police is reformed.”

