Ondo governor, Akeredolu, is dead

The ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is dead.

He reportedly died in a Lagos Hospital on Wednesday after a protracted battle with leukemia.

The state government had told Nigerian that he had been flown to Germany for further treatment, and it’s still unclear how he was in Lagos as at the time of his death.

According to reports, the late governor, who had been sick for a while, was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

He was said to have returned to Germany for another round of medical attention before his reported death today.

It would also be recalled that the late governor’s sickness had plunged state into political crisis, pitching the state House of Assembly against his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, until President Bola Tinubu intervened, directing that power should be transferred to Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa, has been standing in as acting governor since then.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage, and a number of controversies.

