NGX: Equities market ends 2023 positively as investors make N148bn

The Nigerian capital market ended the year 2023 trading with a 0.36% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Friday.

This represents a 271.1 basis points increase in the ASI to 74,773.77 from 74,502.58 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalization rose by N148.45 billion to N40.918 trillion from N40.769 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 48 stocks advanced and 15 declined, while 53 others remained unchanged in 6,732 deals.

Transcorp Hotel and Learn Africa led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N70.18 and N3.19 from their previous prices of N63.80 and N2.90 per share respectively.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Industrial and Medical Gas Nigeria completed the list of gainers with 9.95%, 9.90 and 9.80% increase in their share prices.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria led the decliners as it shed 5.17% off its share price to close at N1.10 from the previous N1.16 per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), and Tantalizer with 4.52%, 4.51%, and 4.08% dip in their share prices are other decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Zenith Bank traded 28.879 million shares valued at N1.115 billion in 380 deals followed by Consolidated Hallmark Holding with 26.624 million shares worth N35.7 million traded by investors in 93 deals.

Jaiz Bank traded 24.609 million shares valued at N47.089 million in 269 deals.

On the value index, Geregu sold N7.220 billion shares in 260 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.115 billion shares in 380 deals.

GTCO completed the top three in this category with N484 million worth of stocks in 167 deals.

