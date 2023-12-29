Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 29, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Again, Tinubu assures Nigerians his reforms will yield positive results

President Bola Tinubu has once again reiterated that reforms embarked upon by his administration since assuming office in May would yield positive outcomes.Read more

2. 27 Rivers lawmakers: Court extends order against INEC, PDP

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, extended the interim order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking any step against the 26 members of the Rivers House of Assembly who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

3. PDP insists INEC must declare 27 Rivers lawmakers’ seats vacant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday insisted that the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were no longer lawmakers in the state.Read more

4. SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities suffer diseases, death as borehole projects stop working

For Yahya Abdullahi, 38, the memory of losing his son to a water-borne disease in 2021 still troubles him. Mr Abdullahi and his family live in Ifedapo Bolorunduro, a community on the outskirts of Tanke in Ilorin South Local Government of Kwara State, where they rely on a dug well and sometimes, stream water for consumption.Read more

5. Investors make N401bn as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from trading losses

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from the previous day’s trading losses with a 0.99% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Thursday.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 28, 2023

6. Ondo infrastructure commissioner resigns after Akeredolu’s death

The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing in Ondo State, Raimi Aminu, has resigned his appointment.Read more

7. Nigerian govt to close section of Third Mainland Bridge January 9

The Federal Government has resolved to close the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on January 9.Read more

8. Gov Eno signs N849.97bn 2024 budget in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Thursday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N849.97 billion into law.Read more

9. Soldier arrested for killing driver in Borno

The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing a truck driver in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal unbeaten home run ends with defeat to West Ham

Arsenal have dropped more points in their race for the Premier League title as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now