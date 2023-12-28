Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ondo governor, Akeredolu, is dead

The ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is dead. He reportedly died in a Lagos Hospital on Wednesday after a protracted battle with leukemia.Read more

2. Fight not over, as Obaseki slashes Dep. Gov’s budget for 2024

The personality clash between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, does not seem to have ended, as it has been taken to another level.Read more

3. Govt to go after those mopping up naira, causing Nigerians pains —Senate leader

Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, says the Federal Government would go after economic saboteurs who have made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians from next year.Read more

4. Lucky Aiyedatiwa sworn in as new Ondo governor

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in as the new governor of the state.Read more

5. ‘A compassionate leader and soulmate,’ Tinubu praises Akeredolu in death

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday described the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a fearless statesman and compassionate leader.Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N139bn in post-Xmas trading

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Christmas holiday with a 0.34% dip in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Wednesday.Read more

7. Baptist Church confirms loss of nine members in Plateau attacks

The President of the Baptist Conference in Plateau, Rev. Keoleh Saleh, said on Wednesday the church lost nine of its members in recent attacks in the state.Read more

8. Nigerian govt fines British American Tobacco $110m for breaching regulations

The Federal Government has fined the British American Tobacco Nigeria Limited (BATN) and affiliated companies $110 million over multiple infractions.Read more

9. Police arraigns woman for alleged murder of housemaid in Kano

Police on Wednesday arraigned a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, at the Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing her housemaid to death.Read more

10. Man City seal comeback win at Everton, Chelsea beat Palace

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in a Premier League encounter at the Goodison Park on Wednesday night.Read more

