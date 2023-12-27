Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. At meeting with governors, Tinubu harps on peace, commends Fubara
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the state governments to work with the Federal Government to ensure the country’s peace and stability.Read more
2. Buhari’s Minister, Umar-Farouq disowns contractor arrested for allegedly laundering N37bn
Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who served in the government of Muhammadu Buhari, has denied knowing a contractor with the Ministry, James Okwete, who was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering N37 billion.Read more
3. RIVERS: Don’t implement Tinubu sanctioned resolution without our imput, PDP warns Gov Fubara
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara against implementing the agreement he signed for the resolution of the political crisis in the state without the input of the party.Read more
4. APC accuses Kano govt of planning to spend local councils’ N8bn without genuine reason
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has alleged that the state government planned to spend N8 billion belonging to local councils without justification.Read more
5. Death toll in Plateau bandits attack rises above 160
The death toll from sustained attacks by armed bandits suspected to be militia in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State has reportedly risen to over 160, according to LG officials.Read more
6. Tinubu orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau killings
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of Christmas Day attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.Read more
7. Acquisition of Union Bank by Titan Trust Bank faces uncertainty as CBN investigator summons Lemo over deal
The acquisition of Union Bank PLC and Titan Trust Bank (TTB) which is still pending the required regulatory approval now appears to be faced with uncertainty.Read more
8. Shi’ites join Christians to celebrate Christmas service in Zaria, donate gifts to church
Hundreds of members of Islamic Shi’ites group on Monday, joined their Christian counterparts to celebrate the Christmas service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.Read more
9. Like APC, PDP unveils timetable for bye-elections, pegs Senate forms at N3.5m
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for next year’s rerun and bye-elections in some states across the country.Read more
10. Liverpool beat Burnley to go top of Premier League
Liverpool have climbed to the top of the Premier League table after beating Burnley 2-0 on Boxing Day.Read more
