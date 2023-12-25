Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 25, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Emefiele will go down in history as worst, most damaging CBN Governor ever —Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, says embattled ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, will go down in history as the worst Governor to ever head the apex bank.Read more

2. ‘Play according to rules as a politician,’ Wike blames Fubara for Rivers crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, blamed the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, for the escalation of the crisis in the state.Read more

3. Ex-SGF Mustapha denies involvement in dubious withdrawal of $6.3m from CBN, demands probe

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has dismissed a report on his alleged involvement in the illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.Read more

4. SERAP sues NNPC over failure to account for Nigeria’s daily oil production, revenues

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited over the “failure to disclose details of Nigeria’s daily oil production, exportation and the total amounts of revenues generated from oil since the removal of subsidy on petrol in May 2023.”Read more

5. LP to Tinubu: Nigerians celebrating Christmas on empty stomach due to bad leadership

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has decried the effects of bad leadership on Nigerians as Christians across the world celebrate Christmas this year.Read more

6. Troops kill 14 suspected bandits, rescue hostages in Niger, Kaduna clearance operations

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have killed 14 suspected bandits and rescued kidnapped persons in Niger and Kaduna States.Read more

7. Gunmen kill 15 in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen on Saturday night killed 15 persons in Mushu village, Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.Read more

8. Chelsea condemned to yet another defeat by Wolves

Chelsea were condemned to yet another defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon.Read more

9. Joshua backs Wilder to bounce back after shock defeat to Parker

Anthony Joshua has backed Deontay Wilder to bounce back from his shock defeat to Joseph Parker on Saturday night.Read more

10. NDLEA sniffer dogs uncover cocaine in India-bound consignment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sniffer dogs have uncovered a cocaine consignment at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.Read more

