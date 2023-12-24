Ex-SGF Mustapha denies involvement in dubious withdrawal of $6.3m from CBN, demands probe

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has dismissed a report on his alleged involvement in the illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a report released by a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to look into the activities of the apex bank in the last dispensation, Jim Obaze, alleged that Mustapha and the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, ordered the withdrawal of the funds under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions a few weeks to the last general election.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the ex-SGF described the claim as outrageous and unsubstantiated.

He also demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

Mustapha equally urged the Federal Government to probe the source of the documents and expose those behind the campaign to rubbish his reputation.

The statement read: “The article hinges on the dubious premise of forged documents and a misleading narrative. It claims that $6.3 million was withdrawn from the CBN vaults based on a purported ‘Presidential Directive’ bearing the signature of President Buhari.

“This document, unsurprisingly, has not been presented for public scrutiny. I do not know such a directive, nor was I involved in any discussions or transactions regarding the alleged payment to foreign election observers.

“I demand a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. Let the relevant authorities probe the source of these fabricated documents and expose those responsible for this malicious attempt to damage my reputation. I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth.

“Throughout my career in public service, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct. I have served with dedication and transparency, and my record speaks for itself. I will not allow this baseless and defamatory attack to go unchallenged. I will defend my reputation vigorously and ensure that the truth prevails.

“This is not just about me; it is about upholding the integrity of public service and safeguarding the reputation of those who have served this country with honour. I trust that the Nigerian people will see through this orchestrated attack and recognize it for what it truly is: a desperate attempt to silence a voice of reason and integrity.”

