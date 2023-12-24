News
Nigerian Army hands over 66 rescued hostages to Sokoto govt
The Nigerian Army on Sunday handed over 66 persons rescued from bandits and kidnappers at Gundumi forest to the Sokoto State government.
The Garrison Commander, 8 Division, Brig-Gen. Amos Tawasimi, handed over the victims to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Government House in Sokoto.
In his remark at the event, the commander said 51 hostages were rescued on Friday while the remaining 14 regained their freedom 24 hours later.
He commends the governor for his support to the security agents in the state.
Tawasimi said: “The troops carried out the operations as part of our efforts at ensuring that the state is safe for people to go about their activities.
READ ALSO: Army rescues 5000 Boko Haram hostages in Borno
“Three days ago, we stormed the Gundumi forest to rescue these numbers of people who have been abducted for months by kidnappers.”
On his part, Governor Aliyu commended the Nigerian Army and other security agents for working hard to make the state comfortable for the residents.
“Today marks another significant milestone in our fight against armed banditry, kidnapping, and rustling in the state as our security operatives have succeeded in rescuing 66 victims who were kidnapped from various villages and communities in Sokoto and other neighbouring states.
“From what we have gathered, 51 of the victims were rescued on Thursday while 14 were rescued on Saturday.
“A few weeks ago, 51 victims were rescued after our gallant soldiers dislodged these criminals from their hideouts around Tangaza forest in Tangaza local government area of the state,” he stated.
