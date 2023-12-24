Gunmen kill 15 in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen on Saturday night killed 15 persons in Mushu village, Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

The spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Capt. Oya James, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

He said the criminals attacked the community when the residents were asleep.

He added that security agents had been deployed to the community to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The North-Central state has come under attacks from criminals in the last three months with over 40 people killed and several others injured in several communities during the period.

