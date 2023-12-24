LP to Tinubu: Nigerians celebrating Christmas on empty stomach due to bad leadership

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has decried the effects of bad leadership on Nigerians as Christians across the world celebrate Christmas this year.

In a Christmas message sent to Nigerians on Sunday, Abure expressed sadness that the majority of the citizens would be celebrating the annual ritual on empty stomachs due to bad leadership.

He urged Nigerians to let lessons from the birth of Jesus Christ guide our lives in other to make the world a beautiful place to live.

Abure also faulted President Bola Tinubu’s government’s decision to reduce transport fares by 50 percent because of Christmas.

The LP chief wrote: “Nigeria is an example of a nation which God created and ensured that abundance of deposits of resources are huge enough to make us a giant nation.

“Nigeria must have been created as a perfect example of ‘heaven on earth’ but leadership has remained the bane and today, despite the abundance of resources, Nigeria is ranked as one of the poorest nations in the world.

“Today, most Nigerians would be celebrating Christmas on an empty stomach due to bad leadership.

“A few days ago, the APC-led government with fanfare and heart-thumbing, came up with a policy that guarantees reduction by half, transportation for holiday markers.

“And I sometimes query the level of advice this government gets. In a nation of over two hundred million persons, the government employed the services of only five transport companies, in addition to the rail services which completely excluded a particular Christian-dominated zone.

“The beneficiaries of this social scheme will be less than 0.05 percent of Nigerians.

“The question has always been what happens after the yuletide when the scheme would have ceased to function. Would the government also subsidize the transport system in Nigeria as it boasted months ago?

“Schools will be opening in early January, how do the poverty-stricken Nigerian grapple with that chaos waiting to happen?

“Did it ever occur to this government that a good percentage of those Nigerians travelling may never return to their base due to economic strangulation perpetuated by this government as one of its economic policies?

“Christmas is known as the day of remembrance for the birth of Jesus Christ but beyond that significance, it is the remembrance of the day Heaven came down to the earth for the sake of redemption of mankind. His coming was to bring joy to the world by reconciling humanity with divinity.

“He came to make the world a better place but today that purpose is being defeated by the evil actions of men.”

