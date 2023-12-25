Gunmen reportedly attack Catholic Church, kill three worshippers in Ebonyi

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Nkweagu, Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State, and killed three worshippers on Sunday night.

The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, confirmed the incident during Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church on Monday.

He said the hoodlums attacked the church during a vigil mass, killed and injured many others.

The Bishop described the incident as sad, and disheartening and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

Nworie lamented that such an unfortunate act had never happened in a church in the state.

“This is the first time such an incident is happening in a church and Ebonyi State in general,” he noted.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of this report.

