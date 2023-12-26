Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu’s resolution on Rivers crisis not as bad as people think, Gov Fubara says in statewide broadcast

Contrary to condemnations trailing the President Bola Tinubu sanctioned resolution on the political crisis in Rivers State, the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that it is certainly not a death sentence, as perceived by many.Read more

2. Emefiele opens up, says CBN investigator’s report lies to achieve satanic agenda

The embattled immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opened up on the report of Jim Obaze, the CBN investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. I will assess Tinubu after one year in office —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Monday, said he would assess President Tinubu’s administration after one year into his tenure.Read more

4. NGF Director says its a conduit pipe for a few individuals

The Director of Media and Public Affairs at the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo has alleged financial fraud and recklessness at the forum’s secretariat.Read more

5. Pope did not approve blessing for same-sex marriages – Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has dismissed a report on the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, approval of blessings for same-sex marriages.Read more

6. Gov Mutfwang confirms killing of 50 in Plateau communities

Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Monday confirmed the killing of at least 50 people by gunmen in several communities of Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state.Read more

7. Umahi’s brother joins race for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat

Chief Austin Umahi, the younger brother to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has joined the race for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat.Read more

8. Suspected bandits kill eight in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed eight persons and injured four others in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina StateRead more

9. TGI kicks against CBN investigation report, says Union Bank’s acquisition funded with Afrexim loan, others

Tropical General Investment Group, the majority owner of Titan Trust and Union Banks has kicked against the report of the special investigation into the activities of the CBN and other related entities by the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee pertaining to the acquisition of the latter by the former.Read more

10. NFF schedules two warmup ties for Super Eagles ahead AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly concluded plans for two international friendly games for the Super Eagles in January.Read more

