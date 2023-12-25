Suspected bandits kill eight in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed eight persons and injured four others in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Jibia whose border post was burnt down by a mob in 2005 sits along on the Nigerian border with Niger.

Residents told journalists on Monday two persons were also declared missing after that the terrorists who were armed with sophisticated weapons attacked passengers returning from Kukar Babangida village to the Yan Gayya community.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to get more details on the incident and brief journalists later.

