Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 24, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Former CBN Gov, Emefiele, regains freedom two days to Christmas
Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja after meeting his bail conditions.Read more
2. Tinubu taking measures to address challenges brought by reforms – Presidency
The presidency said on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu has started taking measures to address the challenges brought about by the bold reforms initiated by the administration in all sectors of the economy.Read more
3. RIVERS: Youth groups, others warn Fubara against implementing Abuja agreement
Youth and other groups in Rivers State, on Friday, warned the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara against implementing any part of the eight-point resolution entered into between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.Read more
4. Nigerian student jailed 40 months over terrorism threat in UK
A Perth Sheriff Court in the United Kingdom has sentenced a postgraduate student of Dundee University in Scotland, Somtochukwu Okwuoha, to 40 months in prison over the threat of terrorism.Read more
5. Osimhen signs new contract with Napoli to end transfer speculation
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has brought an end to speculations that he would leave Napoli as he signs a new contract with the Serie A club.Read more
6. Polaris Bank CEO, Sonola, advocates legal reforms for economic growth
Polaris Bank’s CEO, Adekunle Sonola, has urged the Nigerian government to prioritize legal policy and reforms for sustained economic growth.Read more
8. 3,413 inmates on death row in prisons nationwide, NCS reveals
Spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Abubakar Umar, has revealed that there are 3,413 inmates on death row across the prisons nationwide.Read more
9. Why I’ll not pay sacked Oyo LGA chairmen now – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday he would not pay the sacked local government chairmen until the Supreme Court gives him the go-ahead.Read more
10. EPL: Liverpool, Arsenal share spoils at Anfield; Man Utd beaten by Hammers
Liverpool and Arsenal played a 1-1 draw in a Premier League top of the table clash at Anfield on Saturday night.Read more
