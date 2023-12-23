Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. CBN investigators say Emefiele lodged £543m in UK banks alone, reveals other monumental fraud

The final report of the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria and related Entities, Jim Obaze has uncovered alleged monumental fraud perpetrated under Godwin Emefiele.Read more

2. Obi condemns planned demolition of houses for presidential fleet, says it’s inconsiderate

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has described the planned demolition of about “200 houses” in the Nuwalege community of Abuja to make way for the expansion of the presidential fleet as an inconsiderate project.Read more

3. Rivers elders sue Tinubu, Fubara, others over ‘unconstitutional’ agreement

At least six elders in Rivers State have filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu and others to the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly compelling Governor Siminilaya Fubara to sign an “unconstitutional agreement.”Read more

4. INEC to conduct rerun, by-elections in nine states February 3

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of re-run and by-elections in nine states across the country.Read more

5. Supreme Court affirms Mbah as Enugu gov

The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Peter Mbah as the elected governor of Enugu State in the March 18 gubernatorial election.Read more

6. Reps move to protect children against cyberbullying, internet violence

A bill seeking to protect Nigerian children against cyberbullying and internet violence has passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.Read more

7. Nigerian Army promotes 122 senior officers (Full List)

The Army Council of the Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 122 officers including 47 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 75 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals.Read more

8. CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.Read more

9. Man City make history with Club World Cup triumph

European Champions Manchester City have made history with their triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup final as they defeated Fluminense.Read more

10. Police arrests woman for stabbing house help to death in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, for allegedly stabbing her domestic staff, Nafi’u Hafiz, to death at Unguwa Uku, Taurani local government area of the state.Read more

