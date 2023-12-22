Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 22, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigeria’s unemployment rate rises to 4.2% in Q2, says NBS

Nigeria’s unemployment rate in the second quarter experienced a slight rise from 4.1% to 4.2%, the Labour Force report for the Q2, 2023 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

2. Tinubu approves re-introduction of school feeding programme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the re-introduction of school feeding programme as part of measures by his administration to address the menace of out-of-school children.Read more

3. After several failed deadlines, Nigerian govt says Port Harcourt refinery to begin refining after Christmas

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, on Wednesday, announced the completion of phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State, signalling the commencement of petroleum refining.Read more

4. Senate passes bill extending 2023 budget implementation to March

The Senate on Thursday passed an amendment bill seeking the extension of the 2023 appropriation and supplementary budget to March 31, 2024.Read more

5. Invasion of Cross River community by bandits from Cameroon is an act of war, Reps cry out to Tinubu

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently deploy military forces to the Okwa community in Cross River State in order to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of citizens following an alleged invasion by bandits from neighbouring Cameroon.Read more

6. Supreme court reserves judgment in Kano guber election dispute

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed over the Kano State governorship election.Read more

7. British court rejects P&ID’s application on $11bn judgement given in Nigeria’s favour

A British court on Thursday rejected an application by Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to appeal the judgement which stopped the enforcement of the $11 arbitral award against Nigeria.Read more

8. MohBad: Lagos govt to assist artistes on legal agreement, documentation

Following the controversies that surrounded the death of hip-hop star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State government has resolved to enact laws that would enable artistes to gain access to their full royalties.Read more

9. CBN alleges banks colluding with PoS operators to disrupt cash flow

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has accused the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) of colluding with Point of Sale (PoS) operators to disrupt the cash flow in the country.Read more

10. Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern, others reject revamped Super League plans

Top European clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and a few others, have openly rejected plans for a revamped European Super League.Read more

