Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. PDP rejects Tinubu’s settlement in Rivers, insists on fresh elections for 25 vacant Assembly seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the eight-point terms of agreement by President Bola Tinubu to end the feud between Rivers State Governor, Fubara Siminalayi, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.Read more

2. Rivers crisis may fester, as elders reject Tinubu’s terms of agreement for Fubara, Wike feud

Seems the political crisis dogging Rivers State is far from over, as elders, and political leaders on Tuesday rejected the said signed eight-point agreement by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between Governor Fubara Siminalayi, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.Read more

3. Despite N200bn spent, Senate uncovers zero provision for 2024 Population Census

There was mild drama in the Senate during plenary on Tuesday as the Committee on Appropriations discovered that there was no provision for the population and housing census scheduled for next year in the National Population Commission (NPC), 2024 budget proposal, which was submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.Read more

4. ‘I’m not broken’, Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Supreme Court verdict

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, said he was not broken by last Friday‘s Supreme Court verdict that he (Kanu) must face trial on terrorism allegations against him by the Federal Government.Read more

5. ‘Barefaced lies’ – Amosun berates Oshiomhole over claims on Buhari, exit as APC chairman

The former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Wednesday accused the ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of spreading falsehood about his removal from office in 2020.Read more

6. Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Fubara

The intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State has started yielding results, as members of the state House of Assembly have withdrawn the impeachment notice that was previously sent to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

7. Xmas: Tinubu approves 50% reduction in transport fares

President Bola Tinubu has approved a 50 percent reduction in the price of interstate transport fares for Nigerians traveling during the Christmas period.Read more

8. Poor management of seaports costs Nigeria $7 billion annually, says House of Reps

The poor management of the various seaports in Nigeria is estimated to be costing a significant economic loss in the region of $7 billion annually, the House of Representatives has disclosed.Read more

9. NLC warns Nigerian govt of mass protest over naira scarcity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the latest naira scarcity in many parts of the country.Read more

10. Teenager stabs girlfriend to death over N5000 in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested a 19-year-old man, Muhammad Ibrahim, over the murder of his girlfriend in the state.Read more

