Rivers crisis may fester, as elders reject Tinubu’s terms of agreement for Fubara, Wike feud

Seems the political crisis dogging Rivers State is far from over, as elders, and political leaders on Tuesday rejected the said signed eight-point agreement by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between Governor Fubara Siminalayi, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The elders led by former Governor Rufus Ada-George outrightly rejected the resolution terms at an emergency meeting where they reviewed it.

Recall that the governor and Wike had been in a running battle over who will control the political structure in the state.

This had snowballed to the State House of Assembly moving to impeach the governor, defection of 27 Assembly lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), of which 2 of the lawmakers later returned to the PDP, including the eventual demolition of the Assembly complex by the state government.

The terms of agreement brokered by Tinubu include: “Impeachment moves against Fubara should be dropped; all matters in courts by Fubara and his team should be withdrawn; G27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to APC are back with their leader, Martin Amaewhule, recognised as speaker; Governor Fubara to represent 2024 budget to Assembly; Remunerations, benefits of all lawmakers reinstated; House to choose where to sit; Names of commissioners, who resigned to be re-submitted to House; and dissolution of LG administrations are nullified.”

The elders, in a communique read by Ada-George, noted that the agreement “unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by virtue of an attempt to reverse a court order recognizing Edison Ehie as the speaker (of the State House of Assembly), and directing that the remainder of members of the House of Assembly constituted the quorum for legislative business.”

Fubara wanted to resign before feud with Wike blew open, Niger Delta leader reveals

They stated that the directive also contravened the doctrine and practice of separation of powers as it affected the responsibility of the judiciary and wondered if the president or Executive arm could overrule the decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction, noting that “this portends executive rascality which undermines our constitutional democracy, rule of law and good governance.”

They maintained that Amaewhule had ceased to be Speaker by the decision of Rivers State High Court, and ceased to be a legislator by virtue of his defection to another party.

They also averred that the lawmakers cannot decide where to hold their sittings because “it is the duty of the Executive arm of Government to provide accommodation for legislators in a constitutional democracy as exemplified by the FCT Minister with respect to the National Assembly.

“The directive to re-present the budget passed and signed into law is a clear attempt to ridicule and denigrate the office of the Governor and the good people of Rivers State including the Judiciary.

“Any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law is unacceptable, null and void and will be resisted, using all constitutional means at our disposal.”

Continuing, they “enjoined all responsible citizens of Rivers State to rise up in this our moment of truth, to salvage the soul of Rivers State. Our fathers fought for the creation of Rivers State, we will stand to defend it. “When injustice and criminality become law and a way of life in the polity, resistance becomes a duty.”

In a different twist, an Aide to the Governor, who spoke to Journalists under the condition of anonymity said the governor did not sign any agreement at the presidential Villa.

