RIVERS CRISIS: Fubara sues for peace, but aide rues settlement, says it will not stand

The Rivers State Governor, Fubara Siminalayi, on Tuesday, bowed to the pressure orchestrated by the heated political crisis in his state, stressing that “there is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.”

Fubara stated this when he spoke at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“Let me thank everyone of you here for your prayers. I need to say this to my dear state. I call it my dear state because of the support you have shown me within this period. It is immeasurable.

“I must say this because I’m on television and people are watching. Let me say this to my dear citizens. I want you to know this. There is no amount that is too big for peace. I will continue to pay it,” Fubara said

Recall that the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had been in a running battle over control of the political structure in the state.

This had snowballed to the State House of Assembly moving to impeach the governor, defection of 25 Assembly lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the eventual demolition of the Assembly complex by the state government.

President Bola Tinubu, however, had brokered peace between Fubara and Wike, which allegedly saw him (Fubara) signing an agreement.

The terms of agreement brokered by Tinubu include: “Impeachment moves against Fubara should be dropped; all matters in courts by Fubara and his team should be withdrawn; G27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to APC are back with their leader, Martin Amaewhule, recognised as speaker; Governor Fubara to represent 2024 budget to Assembly; Remunerations, benefits of all lawmakers reinstated; House to choose where to sit; Names of commissioners, who resigned to be re-submitted to House; and dissolution of LG administrations are nullified.”

READ ALSO: RIVERS CRISIS: APC indulging Wike is cause of ‘street fight’ with Gov Fubara

Political stakeholders in the state had rejected the terms of agreement for peace brokered between him and Wike within 24 hours after it was signed.

Meanwhile, an Aide to the governor, who spoke to Journalists under the condition of anonymity narrated what transpired at the Presidential Villa where the peace agreement was signed.

He claimed that the governor did not sign any agreement.

“On reaching there, they were all asked to sign an attendance form, which every one of them signed.

“Tinubu had a private meeting with Governor Sim Fubara and Dr Peter Odili. He told the governor to his face that he has done no wrong, so, has got no problem. Only for Tinubu to read out those conditions/directives at the larger meeting before everyone.

“Governor Fubara didn’t agree to any of those conditions, likewise Dr. Odili. He wasn’t consulted before putting out those directives. Shetima, Wike and Gbajabiamila had prepared those conditions and had given to Tinubu to read. Like he was directing one primary school kid.

“After reading everything, Governor Fubara and Dr Odili left without signing anything. But to make their forgery authentic before newsmen, they decided to harvest the governor’s signature from the attendance sheet and transfer it to the agreement, like a signed document.

“Like Tinubu gave him a directive and he agreed and signed. It’s all fake, fake, fake. Rivers people will resist this with their lives. Ijaw will fight this even inside the Atlantic Ocean.

“Edison Ehie remains the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and the refugee former speaker and his team remain defeated and sacked, their seats declared vacant.

“No commissioner that have resigned will come back, Rivers youths will take over their positions, we need fresh blood,” the aide stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now