Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu ready to take tough action to resolve Rivers crisis —Presidency

The Presidency says President Bola Tinubu was ready to wield the big stick and take a tough action to resolve the political crisis that had rocked Rivers State in the past few weeks if the impasse had not been resolved and an agreement reached at a meeting held on Monday between the President, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, former Governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders.Read more

2. ‘PDP will sanction Wike, other rebels at the right time,’ party’s chairman, Damagum declares

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Umar Damagum, said on Tuesday the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, other rebels in the party would be sanctioned by the party’s leadership at the appropriate time.Read more

3. Reps to pass 2024 budget December 30th, Speaker Abbas reveals

The House of Representatives has fixed December 30th for the passage of the 2023 Appropriation bill, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas said on Tuesday.Read more

4. Former minister, Tallen, in trouble over comment on court judgment, barred from holding public office

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, gave an order restraining former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, from holding any public office unless she apologises publicly for disrespecting the court within 30 days.Read more

5. Tinubu’s settlement of Rivers Crisis unacceptable, cannot stand’, Clark vows to approach court

The leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark has condemned what he termed “imposed” settlement of the political crisis rocking Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as unacceptable.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

6. Falana faults Tinubu on reinstatement of 27 cross-carpeting Rivers lawmakers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Tuesday faulted President Bola Tinubu’s order on the reinstatement of 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.Read more

7. Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run as investors gain N35.6b

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N35.6 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

8. Court dismisses suit seeking Peter Obi’s prosecution over assets declaration

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit seeking the prosecution of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, for non-declaration of assets.Read more

9. Church honours controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, for promoting religious harmony, tolerance

A Kaduna based Church, the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Christ the King Cathedral, has honoured controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and Pastor Yohanna Buru, for promoting religious harmony and tolerance among the people.Read more

10. 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will help make football ‘global’ —Wenger

Amid controversies trailing the recent expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup to 32 teams, Arsene Wenger has said that the move would make football go global.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now