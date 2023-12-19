Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run as investors gain N35.6b

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N35.6 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization to N39.66 trillion from N39.62 trillion after five hours of trading on Tuesday.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 65.1 basis points to close at 72,470.10 from 72,404.91 posted by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 35 stocks advanced and 13 declined, while 69 others remained unchanged.

INFINITY topped the gainers’ list with 9.93% growth in share price to close at N3.10 from its previous N2.82 per share.

CAVERTON, NNFM, RTBRISCOE, and DAARCOMM with 10%, 9.42%, 9.09%, and 8.16 % growth in share price complete the list of gainers in today’s trading.

OMATEK declined by 10.00% to lead the losers’ chart followed by PRESTIGE, ETRANZACT, STANBIC, and UPDC with 9.62%, 9.60%, 9.08% and 9.02% dip in share prices respectively.

UPDCREIT traded 42,029,284 million shares in 50 deals followed by UBA with 34,658,943 million shares in 491 deals.

VERITAS KAP traded 27,706,519 million shares in 29 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day with N902 million in 332 deals followed by UBA which traded N848 million stocks in 491 deals.

ZENITH BANK garnered N815 million in 411 deals.

